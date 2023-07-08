Hamas: 'Popular support for Palestine resistance paves way for victory'

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday that popular support for the Palestinian resistance paves the way for victory against the Israeli occupation.

In a statement, Hamas said that the Israeli occupation's 2014 aggression against Gaza marked a milestone in the Palestinian people's freedom struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Hamas said that 2014's aggression, along with the aggression on Jenin, like all aggressions, reminded the Palestinian people of Israeli brutality, and the Palestinian resistance reminded the people of the sacrifices made in defence of Palestine and Palestinian rights.

On the 9th anniversary of the 2014 Israeli offensive against Gaza, Hamas reiterated: "The Israeli occupation's repeated attacks will not discourage the Palestinians from resisting the occupation."

However, the statement stressed: "It will reinforce the resilience to stand up against the Israeli occupation. The Palestinian people set an example of national unity during the attack on Jenin where the Palestinian fighters achieved a notable victory."

Hamas also saluted the Palestinian martyrs who lost their lives during the occupation forces' offensive and wished the injured a fast recovery.

This month marks the 9th anniversary of the Israeli occupation's large-scale offensive against the besieged Gaza Strip, a devastating event that left a lasting impact on the Palestinian people.

In its statement, Hamas called for all the Palestinians in occupied territories, historical Palestine, refugee camps and diaspora to strengthen their unity, stressing this is the only way the Israeli occupation can be defeated.

