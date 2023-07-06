Israel attacks on Jenin termed biggest devastation in past 2 decades

The Israeli attacks on Jenin in the Occupied West Bank that continued for approximately 48 hours from the air and ground on 3 July are considered the biggest devastation in the region in the past 20 years, Anadolu Agency reports.

In an interview with Anadolu, Rana Salahat, a journalist working in Palestine, evaluated the Jenin attacks and the increasing human rights violations, particularly the collective attacks by illegal Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages and towns in recent months.

"While there is global silence on Israel's actions, it doesn't mean it can commit crimes and carry out attacks," Salahat said.

Salahat stated that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and missiles were used in the recent attacks on Jenin, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure.

"The intense Israeli attacks remind us of their occupation in the West Bank, including Jenin, during the Second Intifada in 2002. They claim to target so-called terrorists, but what about the attacks on hospitals, journalists, homes, the displacement of residents and the obstruction of ambulances?" she questioned.

Salahat emphasised that physical attacks, stone-throwing, racist graffiti on houses, arson and damage to property and agricultural lands by illegal Jewish settlers against Palestinians have intensified this year.

"I was returning from Ramallah to Nablus, which is my place of residence. We were at a checkpoint when, suddenly, a few settler women attacked our vehicle and almost destroyed it. Meanwhile, the occupation soldiers were just standing there watching," she said.

Salahat pointed out that in May alone, there were 3,713 human rights violations against Palestinians, making it difficult to keep track of the number of casualties in the face of Israeli violations.

"The factors that facilitate these violations are Israeli dominance, movement restrictions and blockades imposed on Palestinians, the lack of a comprehensive and fair political solution, the absence of international consensus on effective measures to protect the rights of Palestinians, weak international governance and the lack of justice. When there is no international consensus, justice and accountability, the violations intensify," she added.

Salahat emphasised that Palestinians not only face physical violence but also psychological violence.

"Military checkpoints and strict controls affect the freedom of movement of Palestinians, causing unrest and a sense of confinement. Unfortunately, this situation will likely continue in the coming months, maybe even years. I don't know, but one thing I know is that we are all confronted with death, losing our homes, freedom and loved ones every day. We live with these fears," she said.

Nakba continues

The Israeli army conducted raids on the city of Jenin and the Jenin Refugee Camp, besieging the area on the night of Monday, 3 July.

Before the establishment of Israel in 1948, there were 1.4 million Palestinians living in historical Palestinian Territories.

Every year, Palestinians commemorate the establishment of Israel as the "Nakba" (Catastrophe) and believe that the Nakba continues.

Palestinians living in camps, like the Jenin Refugee Camp, lead a life of poverty, facing population density and inadequate infrastructure.

