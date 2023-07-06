Islamic Jihad: Israel concealing its losses in Jenin

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Muhammad Al-Hindi, said the Israeli occupation army "minimises" its losses, conceals the number of casualties among its soldiers and exaggerates its "flimsy achievements" in the aggression on the Jenin refugee camp.

In an interview with the Lebanese Al Mayadeen channel, Al-Hindi said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to eradicate the resistance in Jenin and the West Bank, pointing out that Israel is trying to achieve a "victory out of illusions".

"Israel is trying to create imaginary achievements, and it was forced to withdraw from Jenin without achieving anything," he said, stressing that Israel is lying because its leaders will be held accountable at home.

Al-Hindi pointed out that the confrontation with the Israeli occupation in the West Bank will be long, fierce and violent, calling on everyone to review their positions based on what happened in Jenin camp.

"No one should underestimate the resistance's achievements, as we may reach a comprehensive uprising in all of the occupied West Bank," he said, stressing that the steadfastness of the resistance will spread and strengthen in the West Bank.

On Tuesday evening, Israeli occupation forces withdrew completely from the Jenin camp, after an aggression that lasted two days, and led to the death of 12 Palestinians and the injury of hundreds.