Pro-Israel Arizona uni staffer not allowed on campus after assaulting Muslim woman

May 10, 2024 at 9:29 am

Pro-Israel Arizona State University staffer assaults a Muslim Women [Screengrab/X]

Arizona State University (ASU) announced yesterday that a scholar who verbally assaulted a woman wearing a hijab will not be allowed back on campus to teach.

“He is no longer permitted to be on campus and will never teach here again,” ASU President Michael Crow said in a statement to CNN when asked about Jonathan Yudelman, who was placed on leave after the 5 May incident after the event near a pro-israel rally.

Yudelman, a postdoctoral researcher and professor of ethics at the university, was recognised and accused of intimidating two people in a video circulating on social media.

Prior to May 5, Yudelman had already resigned his position at ASU, effective 30 June.

In the video of the assault, Yudelman can be seen repeatedly advancing towards the Muslim woman who is seen backing away. “I’m literally in your face. That’s right,” Yudelman tells the woman who can be heard telling him to get away from her as he is disrespecting her religious boundaries. He replies, “you disrespect my sense of humanity” and adds a profanity.

