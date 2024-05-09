Belgian university ends collaboration with Israeli institutions

The Free University of Brussels has announced its withdrawal from a scientific project on artificial intelligence that involved two Israeli institutions, the Palestinian Information Centre has confirmed. The Belgian university has apparently taken the decision in light of Israel’s war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university explained that the decision to withdraw from the scientific project was made after an evaluation conducted by the Ethics Committee. It went on to say that, following the recent developments in Gaza, it has been decided to conduct a comprehensive review of all research projects involving Israeli partners.

The university does not have any bilateral cooperation with Israel, it added, and is determined to continue its partnerships with Palestinian institutions.

Students from the university have taken part in pro-Palestine campus protests that began in the US and spread to Europe, condemning Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

