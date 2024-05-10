Turkiye refutes Israeli claims of easing export ban

Israeli claims of Ankara easing its trade ban with Israel are “absolutely fictional and have nothing to do with reality,” Turkish Trade Minister, Omer Bolat, said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Ankara introduced a three-month reprieve for companies with existing export deals to Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Minister said on Thursday that Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, had retreated on his earlier position and lifted many of the trade restrictions he imposed on Israel.

The report says Turkiye stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel last week, citing “worsening humanitarian tragedy” in the Palestinian Territories.

“Turkiye’s trade ban with Israel will remain in place until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid flow to the region are secured,” Bolat said in a post on X.

