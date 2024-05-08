Turkiye, Brazil companies unite for gas projects in Americas

Turkiye’s floating energy supplier Karpowership has signed a deal with Brazilian state oil firm, Petrobras, on natural gas and energy sectors, Turkish Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, the deal includes programs for liquefaction, storage and regasification of natural gas at sea and on land to meet the demand of the energy industry and guarantee supply throughout North and South America.

Karpowership’s chief commercial officer, Zeynep Harezi Yılmaz, said this collaboration with Petrobras reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to Brazil.

“This will be an opportunity to work with one of the world’s largest energy companies on new business strategies and to expand our services to Brazilian society and the Americas,” she noted.

