Another Palestinian dies of malnutrition in Gaza amid Israel’s stifling siege

July 1, 2025 at 1:17 pm

29-year-old Palestinian man Ayyub Sabir Abu al-Hasin's starved body is brought to Kuwait Hospital for funeral procedures after he dies of malnutrition due to Israel's ongoing attacks and blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on June 30, 2025. [Mahmoud Bassam - Anadolu Agency]

29-year-old Palestinian man Ayyub Sabir Abu al-Hasin’s starved body is brought to Kuwait Hospital for funeral procedures after he dies of malnutrition due to Israel’s ongoing attacks and blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on June 30, 2025. [Mahmoud Bassam – Anadolu Agency]

Another Palestinian died of severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s crippling siege on the Gaza Strip, a medical source said on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Ayoub Abu Al-Hussain, 29, breathed his last on Monday in the southern city of Khan Younis, the source at the Kuwaiti Specialty Field Hospital told Anadolu.

“The new death represents a tragic and shocking development in the worsening humanitarian tragedy in Gaza due to the siege imposed by the criminal Israeli occupation,” Ismail Thawabteh, head of the Gaza government media office, told Anadolu.

He warned of a rising death toll from starvation in Gaza as a result of Israel’s ongoing siege on the enclave.

“The fact that a young man in his prime years has reached a state of complete emaciation and become an almost skeleton is living proof of the horror of the Israeli crime against Palestinians through its deliberate and systematic starvation policy, which is no longer limited to children alone.”

On Friday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an estimated 112 children are being admitted to Gaza hospitals each day for malnutrition treatment.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 66 children have starved to death in Gaza since October 2023 due to the Israeli siege on the enclave.

Israel has kept Gaza’s main crossings largely closed since March 2, blocking hundreds of aid and supply trucks. UN agencies say Gaza requires at least 500 trucks daily to meet basic needs, but often fewer than 50 are allowed to enter.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has carried out a deadly offensive on Gaza since October, killing more than 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to Gaza health officials.

The International Criminal Court in November issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

