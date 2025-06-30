Israeli Knesset committee approves motion to impeach Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh

A parliamentary committee in the Israeli Knesset voted on Monday to advance the impeachment of Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh over his welcome of the release of Palestinian detainees, Anadolu reports.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, lawmakers in the Knesset House Committee voted 12-2 in favor of the impeachment of Odeh, head of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (Hadash).

Supporters of the motion included members from the Israeli opposition parties, including Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White alliance.

“The opposition crossed a red line today. Instead of fighting the Kahanist government – it collaborated with them in crushing the democratic space,” Odeh said in a statement.

“Some of them hate us more than they love democracy. This is not an opposition – it is a coalition in disguise,” the Arab lawmaker said.

“They want to subdue the judicial system, silence critical voices, and turn Israel into a messianic dictatorship. Today it’s me – tomorrow it’s you. Anyone who dares to oppose will be next in line.”

The motion will now move to the Knesset’s plenary session for a majority vote of 90 members out of 120 to complete Odeh’s impeachment.

Even if his impeachment is approved, the Arab MK will still be able to file a petition against the decision with the Supreme Court.

Palestinians of 1948 (Arabs inside Israel) constitute 21% of Israel’s nearly 10 million population.