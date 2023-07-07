Hamas, Islamic Jihad: National plan of action needed to confront Zionist project

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad yesterday issued a joint statement in response to the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas' call for holding an emergency meeting at the general secretariat level for all Palestinian factions.

In the joint statement, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad confirmed that the current situation requires agreement on a comprehensive national plan to confront the "Zionist project" in Palestine, including holding a meeting of the secretaries general of the Palestinian factions.

The statement called for speedy action to meet the challenges in a way that responds to the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people for liberation and return.

The statement said the recent victory achieved by the Palestinian resistance in the Jenin refugee camp would not have been possible without people's unity with the fighters in the field, and it is time to build on this great achievement, especially in light of the conspiracies and liquidation programs adopted by the "fascist settler government" with international support or complicity.

Earlier yesterday, a member of the PLO Executive Committees and the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, Azzam Al-Ahmad, said Abbas will, within days, invite the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions to attend the emergency meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

However, Al-Ahmad told the official Voice of Palestine radio station that Hamas leaders have already launched a campaign to put obstacles in the way of holding the meeting.

