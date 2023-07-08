Meshaal praises Algeria support for Palestine cause

Head of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Abroad Khaled Meshaal praised the heroic role of the Palestinian resistance in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank, stressing the nation's important role in supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

During his visit to Djamaa El-Djazair, or the Great Mosque in Algiers, on Friday morning, Meshaal thanked Algeria for supporting the Palestinian cause.

Meshaal was received by Rector of the Great Mosque of Algiers Mohamed Maamoun Al-Kacimi Al-Hoceini, Head of the Sheikhdom of the Qasimiya order Abdel Al-Hassani, the head of the Movement of Society for Peace and a number of members of the movement's national office.

READ: Palestine urges US to retract from building embassy in Jerusalem

The visit to Djamaa El-Djazair comes as part of Meshaal's visit to Algeria to participate in the mass festival organised by the Movement of Society for Peace on Friday to mark Independence and Youth Day, the anniversary of the death of the founder of the movement Sheikh Mahfouz Nahnah and the 32nd anniversary of the founding of the movement.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune granted a financial contribution of $30 million to help rebuild the city of Jenin and its camp after the attack the occupation launched on 3 July, resulting in the deaths of 12 Palestinians and the injuries of others, as well as causing widescale damage to the infrastructure.

READ: Minister: $16m needed to rebuild Jenin after Israel aggression