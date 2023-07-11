Palestinian population rises to 14.5m

About 14.5 million Palestinians live in historic Palestine and around the world, the Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) revealed yesterday, noting that 5.48 million of them live in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip.

The report, released ahead of World Population Day, which is marked today, stated that the figure represents an increase of 200,000 people compared to last year.

It also stated that 3.25 million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank, 2.23 million in the besieged Gaza Strip, 1.7 million Palestinians live in Israel, 6.5 million in Arab countries and the rest live around the world.

According to the report, in Palestine, 37 per cent of Palestinians are 14 and under, while those over 65 account for four per cent of the population.

The estimates indicate a decline in the average household size in Palestine compared to 2007, with households made up of five individuals in 2022 compared to 5.8 individuals in 2007.

On the other hand, the average household size in the West Bank declined to 4.7 individuals in 2022 compared to 5.5 individuals in 2007, while in Gaza, the average household size declined to 5.5 individuals in 2022 compared to 6.5 in 2007.

