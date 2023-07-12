Portuguese / English

Iran says Foreign Ministry will follow up on Durra field

July 12, 2023 at 3:45 pm | Published in: Iran, Kuwait, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Iran's Minister of Petroleum Eng Javad Owji arrives at the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria, on July 5, 2023 [ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images]
Iran's Minister of Petroleum Eng Javad Owji arrives at the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria, on July 5, 2023 [ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 12, 2023 at 3:45 pm

Iran's Foreign Ministry will follow up on the Durra gas field known as Arash in Iran, the country's Oil Minister, Javad Owji, said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have "exclusive rights" in the Durra gas field in the Gulf, Kuwait Oil Minister, Saad Al Barrak, said on Sunday, and he called on Iran to validate its claim to the field by demarcating its own maritime borders first, Reuters reports.

The most recent legal and technical talks about maritime boundaries between Iran and Kuwait took place in March, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Iran has previously claimed a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal".

READ: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia have 'exclusive rights' in Durra gas field – Kuwait Oil Minister

Categories
IranKuwaitMiddle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments