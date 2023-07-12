Online campaign launches to urge Mubarak's son to run for Egypt president 

As the 2024 presidential elections approach in Egypt, isolated calls have appeared on social media for the nomination of Gamal Mubarak, the son of the late President Hosni Mubarak who was overthrown in the 2011 uprising, for the presidency.

In 2019, the House of Representatives approved constitutional amendments ensuring that the incumbent President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, remain in power until 2024 instead of 2022, while allowing for his candidacy for a third six-year term.

A hashtag that reads "Gamal Mubarak as president of Egypt" has recently appeared on social media networks, with users sharing videos of the late president's son and calling for his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections.

