US army sends military, logistic reinforcements to Syria

The United States has sent military and logistic reinforcements to its bases in Syria's north-eastern Al-Hasakah province.

Local sources said two convoys of military vehicles entered Al-Hasakah on Tuesday, after crossing into Syria through Al-Waleed border terminal with Iraq.

They consisted of about 100 vehicles and headed to the US army bases in the towns of Rmelan, TalBeydar and Ash-Shaddadi in Al-Hasakah province, according to witnesses.

The convoy included armoured vehicles, oil tanks and artillery equipment, in addition to large quantities of ammunition.

In January and June 2023, the US forces sent military and logistic reinforcements to their bases in the areas in Al-Hasakah.

About 900 American soldiers are deployed within the coalition forces in the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and they are located in several bases in the governorates of Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor.

In October 2019, the US forces withdrew from the west of the Euphrates River to the east of it, to strengthen their presence around the oil wells in north-eastern Syria.

