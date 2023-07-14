Israel's high court to hear petition to impeach Netanyahu

The Israeli High Court yesterday decided to discuss a petition which seeks to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office for violating the conflict of interest agreement he signed amid his ongoing corruption trial, local media reported.

Netanyahu signed the agreement with former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, requiring him to avoid involvement in judicial legislation that could affect the outcome of his cases, the Times of Israel reported.

The petition was submitted by the Fortress of Democracy who based their claim on a letter written by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in March informing Netanyahu that he had violated the conflict of interest agreement, and warning that any further involvement on his part in the coalition's judicial overhaul would be "illegal and tainted by a conflict of interest".

Netanyahu has been facing many cases in Israeli courts, most of which relate to bribery, corruption and conflicts of interest.

READ: Israel advances peak number of West Bank illegal settlement plans in 2023 – watchdog