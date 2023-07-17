Egypt Hatshepsut Temple: A magnet for tourists

The Temple of Hatshepsut, the first female pharaoh in ancient Egypt who reigned during the 18th dynasty, is an important tourist attraction in Luxor, Anadolu Agency reports. The Temple was considered to be the most impressive of temples in the ancient world and is still among the most impressive of ancient temples in Egypt.

Luxor city is known for its abundance of ancient structures, including this remarkable temple, which was built for the prominent female ruler. Luxor, located in southern Egypt – Upper Nile – is the most ancient of all sites in Egypt. It was known as Thebes in ancient times and, at one time, the capital of Egypt. The name Luxor is derived from the Arabic, Al-uqsur, which means "castle" or "palace".

READ: Egypt announces vision for cooperation with Africa over climate change

Hatshepsut married her half-brother, Tuthmose II, who inherited the throne from his father, Tuthmose I. When Tuthmose II died, she became co-ruler of Egypt with her son, Tuthmose III. Hatshepsut became very powerful and declared herself pharaoh of Egypt, and not queen. However, Tuthmose III resented a woman becoming a pharaoh so, on her death, he destroyed public images of Hatshepsut to prevent a woman from becoming pharoah, but not all of them. Her statue comprises the body of a lion, the head of a pharaoh (Sphinx) and a false beard attached to her chin. She was very ambitious and undertook the building of impressive structures in Luxor. She initiated grand trading expeditions to Punt, which is possibly modern day Eritrea, and brought back to Egypt incense, gold and ebony.

Nestled on the west bank of Luxor with a view of the River Nile, Hatshepsut Temple's backyard rests against cliffs, making it an attractive sight for both local and foreign tourists.

The three-floor temple fascinates visitors from around the world. The Temple's most striking feature is a reflecting pool, lined with sphinxes. It is built next to the Valley of Kings and is described as a "Mortuary Temple", a place where the deceased King is buried with offerings of food and other personal objects collected throughout his life, including mummified pets, and a place of offerings and worship of the King.

READ: Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalise tourism