Portuguese / English

Ex-Shin Bet members warn judicial overhaul threatens Israel's security

July 18, 2023 at 2:27 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News
Police intervene the demonstrators as they gather at Ben Gurion Airport to protest against Knesset vote on judicial overhaul bill, in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 11, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Police intervene the demonstrators as they gather at Ben Gurion Airport to protest against Knesset vote on judicial overhaul bill, in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 11, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 July 18, 2023 at 2:27 pm

A group of 800 members of the Israeli intelligence service (Shin Bet) said on Sunday that the judicial overhaul legislation will pose great danger to Israel's security, local media reported.

In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the intelligence experts addressed the draft law limits the Supreme Court's oversight of the government and could reverse the international recognition of the independence of the judicial system in Israel, exposing the army and Shin Bet personnel to criminal charges abroad, according to Ynet.

The letter called on Netanyahu and Gallant to show national responsibility towards state security, to preserve the unity of Israelis and to reverse any intention to harm the independence of the judiciary and state security.

READ: Israel cuts water supply to Palestinians in Hebron

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments