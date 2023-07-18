Ex-Shin Bet members warn judicial overhaul threatens Israel's security

A group of 800 members of the Israeli intelligence service (Shin Bet) said on Sunday that the judicial overhaul legislation will pose great danger to Israel's security, local media reported.

In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the intelligence experts addressed the draft law limits the Supreme Court's oversight of the government and could reverse the international recognition of the independence of the judicial system in Israel, exposing the army and Shin Bet personnel to criminal charges abroad, according to Ynet.

The letter called on Netanyahu and Gallant to show national responsibility towards state security, to preserve the unity of Israelis and to reverse any intention to harm the independence of the judiciary and state security.

