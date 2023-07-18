Iraq's Sadr warns of sedition within Shia community

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, warned against enacting a law criminalising "insulting scholars" or criticising them in an unconstructive manner, after anger was sparked by publications by the Islamic Dawa Party led by Nouri Al-Maliki, insulting his late father, Muhammad Al-Sadr.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet: "While we are at the gates of the holy month of Muharram, some parties hostile to Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, in particular, and Ahl Al-Bayt in general, hastened to spread Shia-Shia sedition by using violence and weapons against some headquarters."

"While we denounce this, we warn the believers not to be dragged into it, as there are parties that will not hesitate to shed blood and spread sedition for the sake of worldly gains. Do not say anything or do anything without referring back to the Hawza [scholars seminary]."

He added, "We warned you in the past that the war will be ideological… The war should not be violent at all because that is forbidden ideologically and religiously."

He pointed out that if "a law is not enacted to criminalise insulting scholars, unjustly, or without constructive criticism, then we have ways far from violence and killing, as this is not our religion," adding that "the country no longer tolerates such irresponsible acts."

READ: Iraq Muqtada Al-Sadr 'freezes' movement over 'sinful' practices among supporters

Loyalists of the Sadrist movement in Iraq attacked the headquarters of the Islamic Dawa Party in protest against the "offensive" statements.

The protesters wrote on the walls and doors of the headquarters, "closed by order of Sadr's supporters".

Nouri Al-Maliki condemned the shutting down of his party's headquarters and described the situation as unfortunate, noting that this pleases the enemies of Iraq.

He added: "We affirm our rejection and denunciation of anyone who tries to cause strife and offend the martyr, Sayyid Muhammad Sadiq Al-Sadr."