Iraq Muqtada Al-Sadr 'freezes' movement over 'sinful' practices among supporters

Iraqi Shia cleric, Muqtada Al-Sadr, who wields great influence over national politics, said Friday he was "freezing" for a year his movement over "sinful" practices among supporters, English Al-Arabiya reports.

According to the report, Al-Sadr, a Muslim Shia leader, can mobilise tens of thousands of his supporters with a single message and presents himself as an anti-corruption champion, often clashing with Iraq's political leadership.

In a statement shared on the cleric's official Twitter page on Friday, Al-Sadr said he had decided to "freeze the movement … for at least a year".

The move would not affect religious activities, including Friday prayers, and an institution dedicated to his father's legacy, the statement said.

