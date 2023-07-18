Saudi Arabia supports Interpol's digital crime-fighting program with $1.1m

Saudi Arabia has provided a voluntary contribution of €1 million ($1.1 millio) to the Interpol Capabilities for Operational Relevance (I-CORE) program, the Saudi Gazette reported yesterday.

A contribution agreement with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was signed at the organisation's headquarters in the French city of Lyon by Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior, represented by Colonel Abdulmlk Ibrahim Al-Sogiah, head of the country's Interpol National Central Bureau, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The project aims to harness the capabilities and innovations in the field of technology to serve the front lines at the border crossings globally, and to enhance the efforts exerted by the international community to achieve security at the global level.

"The support comes as an extension of the Kingdom's pioneering role in exerting all efforts and enhancing participation aimed at eliminating crime and fighting it in all its forms. It also demonstrates the importance of Interpol, building and developing its capabilities in the field of combating organised and cross-border crime, and tracking criminals at the international level," according to Saudi Gazette.

READ: Saudi Arabia seeks $2.7bn loan to build megacity