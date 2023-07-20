Israel forces enter Syria regime areas in Quneitra

Israeli army forces, bulldozers and a Merkava tank have entered areas which are under the control of the Syrian regime in the Quneitra province near the occupied Golan Heights.

According to local sources, the Israeli forces cleared and razed trees and rocks in agricultural areas at a depth of 150 metres inside the Syrian territory.

The sources added that the Israeli forces are still stationed southwest of the town of Jubatha Al-Khashab, west of Quneitra.

The Israeli military vehicles began operating near the Israeli military's Ruwaisat Al-Hamra Observatory.

There have been no official comments on the situation from either side.

Israeli military vehicles began constructing and paving a road inside Syrian territory in mid-2022, dubbed the Sufa 53 Road, one-kilometre into Syrian territory.

