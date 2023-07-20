Israel: Jewish immigration numbers fall

The annual rate of Jewish immigration to Israel has fallen significantly since start of this year, according to the Ministry of Immigration.

The decline is being attributed to the ongoing instability in the country due to the massive protests against the government's planned judicial overhaul.

Since the beginning of January, 29,293 Jews from around the world have migrated to Israel, recording a 19 per cent fall on the same period last year. Almost 80 per cent of the immigrants —22,851 – came from Russia, and 1,463 arrived from Ukraine.

