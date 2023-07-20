Portuguese / English

Israel: Jewish immigration numbers fall

Jewish new immigrants from Ukraine, who are making Aliyah (Immigration to Israel), walk on the tarmac after landing at Ben Gurion International airport [GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images]
The annual rate of Jewish immigration to Israel has fallen significantly since start of this year, according to the Ministry of Immigration.

The decline is being attributed to the ongoing instability in the country due to the massive protests against the government's planned judicial overhaul.

Since the beginning of January, 29,293 Jews from around the world have migrated to Israel, recording a 19 per cent fall on the same period last year. Almost 80 per cent of the immigrants —22,851 – came from Russia, and 1,463 arrived from Ukraine.

