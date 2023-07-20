Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates The Palestinian Ministry of Education on 20 July 2023 honoured the Palestinian students who were killed by Israeli occupation forces after sitting their high school exams Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates Palestine releases secondary exam results with rising success rates

The Palestinian Ministry of Education today announced the results of the first session of the general secondary exams for the year 2023, with the number of students receiving pass marks or higher rising to 68.2 per cent.

Ministry spokesperson, Sadiq Al-Khdour, said during the conference announcing the results that the number of applicants this year reached 87,826 male and female students in the northern and southern governorates, and our five schools abroad, including 5,200 students in Jerusalem.

Among those whose results were announced was Majdi Arrawai from the Jenin Industrial School. He sat the exam but was later killed by occupation forces during their recent siege of Jenin.

Al-Khdour praised the efforts made by teachers, members of educational institutions and the staff of the General Administration of Examinations in both parts of the country throughout the year, stressing the commitment of the Ministry of Education to provide the right to education for all students, by providing special accommodation for students with disabilities and holding exams for prisoners inside detention centres.

He pointed out that there are 17 students still imprisoned in the occupation's jails who were supposed to sit this year's exam.

"Despite the exceptional circumstances this year, we were keen to hold the exam on time. Committed to our duty towards students, as the exam permeated the occupation's storming of our cities, camps and villages, and with the zeal of everyone, and with the insistence of our teams, we overcame every difficulty and here we are today announcing the results of the first session, and we continue to prepare for holding the second session of the exam, starting from the eighth of next month," he added.

The Director General of Measurement, Evaluation and Examinations at the Ministry of Education, Jamal Youssef, said there had been an increase in success rate this year with 68.2 per cent passing.

