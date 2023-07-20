QatarEnergy's 2022 profit surges 58% to $42.5bn

State-owned QatarEnergy's net profit jumped 58 per cent to QAR154.6 billion ($42.47 billion) in 2022, compared to QAR97.9 billion in 2021, Reuters reports.

According to the report, revenue rose to QAR189 billion in 2022, from QAR120.3 billion in 2021.

Net operating income from the profit share of associates jumped to QAR1 billion from QAR645.8 million in 2021, the report added.

The report says income from its share of profit from joint ventures reached QAR82.6 billion last year, from QAR52.4 billion in 2021.

READ: Turkiye, Qatar determined to boost bilateral ties: joint declaration