Turkiye, Qatar determined to boost bilateral ties: joint declaration

Turkiye and Qatar are determined to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday during a Turkish presidential visit, Anadolu Agency reports.

"On the basis of our strategic relations and bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, economic and commercial fields, and in line with the directives of the wise leaders of the two countries," said the declaration, "we are determined to continue our joint efforts to coordinate in various fields to ensure the continuity of the strengthening of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples."

The Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers signed the declaration during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Qatar, marking a half-century since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"We are pleased to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Turkiye and the State of Qatar in 2023," it said. "Turkiye-Qatar relations have undergone a qualitative transformation since (their) establishment in 1973 until (they) reached the stage of strategic partnership."

The declaration also stressed that Turkiye-Qatar relations reflect "deep-rooted" historical ties built on political and social foundations.

"The current strategic partnership between the Republic of Turkiye and the State of Qatar is fruitful at all levels, and the two countries have similar approaches on most regional and international issues," it added.

Economic and commercial between the two countries has witnessed steady growth over the past few years, it added.

Erdogan arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Gulf tour to further strengthen regional ties.

Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, welcomed Erdogan with an official ceremony. They are holding one-on-one talks followed by inter-delegation meetings.

During the talks, all aspects of the bilateral relations are to be reviewed, with discussions of steps to enhance cooperation in various areas, particularly the economy.

