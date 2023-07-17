Turkiye President's upcoming visit to Qatar to boost cooperation, ties

An upcoming visit to Qatar by Turkiye's President will help boost bilateral ties and cooperation, according to the Gulf nation's ambassador in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

"This visit is an important indicator of the solid relations that bind Turkiye and Qatar," Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani told Anadolu ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Qatar on Tuesday as part of a three-day Gulf tour.

"Most likely, the visit will encompass several areas of coordination and joint cooperation," he added.

Erdogan is also scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Bin Nasser said the agenda of Erdogan's visit to Doha would include international and regional issues, as well as means of expanding investments between the two countries.

"This year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries," the ambassador said.

"These relations have developed and expanded to cover various economic, security, military, political and other fields," he added.

Reliable partner

The diplomat said that Turkiye and Qatar have many areas of joint cooperation.

"The two sides are working constantly to expand these areas, and remove obstacles that may impede the achievement of the desired success," he added.

Bin Nasser said Turkiye was among the "reliable partners who participated with Qatar in organising an exceptional World Cup tournament last year."

"Qatar, in return, mobilised help at all levels for our Turkish brothers during the catastrophe of the earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye on 6 February," he added.

Favourite destination

The Qatari envoy said President Erdogan's visit to Qatar will boost ties between Doha and Ankara.

"President Erdogan's re-election means continuing work on existing projects, creating other opportunities for cooperation, as well as coordination on political and regional files," he said.

"The visits of leaders and senior officials give impetus to bilateral relations, as it is a real opportunity to discuss many issues between specialists from both sides," bin Nasser said.

Calling Turkiye an "attractive country" for investment in terms of its geographical location, advanced industry and technology, its solid infrastructure and services, the diplomat said Turkiye has become a "favourite" destination for Qataris seeking to invest their money, go on holidays or get an education.

