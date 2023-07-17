Portuguese / English

Turkiye's Erdogan heads to Saudi Arabia for talks

July 17, 2023 at 1:57 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) within the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali's southern peninsula Nusa Dua, Indonesia on November 15, 2022. [TUR Presidency /Murat Cetinmuhurdar - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia to enhance relations with the Gulf kingdom.

Erdogan will be welcomed by Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz with an official ceremony in Jeddah city.

They will hold one-on-one talks, followed by inter-delegation meetings.

Bilateral relations, regional and international issues will be on the agenda.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the UAE to further enhance existing cooperation in various sectors, particularly the economy and investment.

During his visit to the three Gulf nations, Erdogan said he wants to boost ties and finalise investment deals.

Ankara and Riyadh have only recently restablished ties which had been severed as a result of their support for opposing sides in the 2017 Saudi boycott of Qatar. In 2020, Riyadh imposed a silent and unofficial boycott of Ankara, preventing trucks holding Turkish goods from entering the kingdom, forcing Saudi businesses to cut off their trade with Turkiye and pressuring businessmen to end their investments in the country. This came to an end in June 2022.

