Minister: Qatar launches initiatives to attract foreign investments

Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, said his country has launched several initiatives to attract foreign direct investment and international talents in various fields, including technology, infrastructure, health, trade and investment, in line with the country's goals aimed at creating an environment conducive to the digital ecosystem.

This came during the Qatari-Hungarian Economic Committee held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

During the meeting, the Qatari minister affirmed Doha's endeavour to continue its efforts to maintain the sustainability and stability of the national economy, and to contribute to strengthening the country's position as an attractive destination to foreign investors.

Al-Thani also expressed his aspiration to take advantage of the many investment opportunities available in Hungary with the aim of enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The two sides also agreed to take the necessary steps to consolidate trade and investment cooperation, with the aim of increasing the volume of trade exchange between them and facilitating the flow of goods, services and investments.

The most important sectors for foreign direct investment projects in Qatar in 2022 include oil and gas, financial services, software and information technology services.

