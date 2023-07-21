France calls on Israel to end 'all unilateral measures likely to fuel tensions'

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Wednesday that it is important for Israel to end "all unilateral measures likely to fuel tensions" with the Palestinians, according to a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry.

Colonna also "stressed the need to end the policy of settlement activity, which is illegal under international law and undermines the prospects of peace."

In the meeting, sources said Israel asked France to help ensure no war erupts between Tel Aviv and Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

"I asked my friend, Foreign Minister Colonna, to exercise France's influence in Lebanon in order to help resolve the tensions efficiently and quickly," Cohen said.Cohen's visit came a day before the UN Security Council was set to discuss the deteriorating situation along the Blue Line separating Israel and Lebanon in advance of a vote next month on the annual renewal of the peacekeeping force there, known as the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

