Portuguese / English

UK has 'special position' on normalising ties with Syria's Assad regime

July 21, 2023 at 3:36 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey, UK
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is seen during an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency at UN Headquarters in New York, United States on July 18, 2023 [Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is seen during an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency at UN Headquarters in New York, United States on July 18, 2023 [Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]
 July 21, 2023 at 3:36 pm

Britain has a "special position" on the normalisation of ties with the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad, but respects Arab countries' decision to improve relations with him, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said yesterday.

He added that Al-Assad should work with the international community to facilitate cross-border humanitarian aid shipments into Syria.

The top UK diplomat stressed that Al-Assad's actions must align with his words if he is serious.

In a separate context, Cleverly noted that the United Kingdom and Turkiye will start negotiations on a new and modernised free trade agreement, adding that Ankara is a "strong and important friend."

"Turkey has an important economy and we would like to do more business with our Turkish friends," he explained.

Cleverly expressed his hope that Turkiye could bring Russia back to the negotiating table after it ended the grain corridor agreement in the Black Sea.

READ: Turkiye working against end of Black Sea grain deal and resulting fallout: President

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkeyUK
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments