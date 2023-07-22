Hamas: 'Swedish permission to burn Quran spreading hatred'

Senior Hamas leader Izzat Al-Risheq announced on Friday that the Swedish permission to burn the Holy Quran is "spreading hatred."

"The renewed permission for burning the Holy Quran by some of the extremists in Sweden is perseverance in spreading hatred and a violation of all the monotheistic religions, conventions and values," Al-Risheq asserted.

According to Al-Resalah newspaper, he asserted: "This act is despicable and provocative to the feelings of all Muslims around the world."

Al-Risheq continued: "This also reveals abhorrent racism and a moral and ethical imbalance among those responsible for it and those who protect them."

The Hamas official stressed the importance of preventing the occurrence of such acts under the pretext of freedom, "which is being misused."

Al-Risheq concluded: "The issue of coexistence among the different nations and followers of other religions is based on respecting holy sites and holy books.

