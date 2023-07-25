Iran unveils new cruise missile after US deploys warships to Persian Gulf

Iran, on Tuesday, unveiled a new cruise missile named after a slain Iraqi military commander after the US announced the deployment of additional warships to the Persian Gulf, Anadolu Agency reports.

The indigenously-built "Abu Mahdi" missile was formally delivered to the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the presence of Defence Minister, Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, and senior military officials.

The long-range missile with a range of 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) that uses artificial intelligence has been built by experts at the Aerospace Industries Organisation (AIO), a division of Iran's Defence Ministry.

Iran's state media, citing military officials, said the missile that carries a highly explosive warhead is capable of passing through air defence systems and striking targets.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, IRGC Navy Commander, Alireza Tangsiri, said the "enemy vessels" will have to be thousands of kilometres away to avoid being hit by the missile.

Describing it as "one of the best missiles of its class in the world," Tangsiri said it has a "dual seeker" and has been designed to perform in electronic warfare,, while keeping a low flight ceiling to avoid tracking.

It comes less than a week after the Pentagon announced the deployment of additional amphibious warships and a Marine expeditionary group to the Persian Gulf,, amid rising tensions with Iran.

The amphibious warships, USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, and members of the 26th Marien Expeditionary Unit were sent to the US Central Command on the instructions of US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, last week.

"Through these actions, the United States is demonstrating a commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and deterring Iranian destabilisation activities in the region," said a statement by the Defence Department.

It came after the Pentagon announced the deployment of F-16 fighter jets and A-10 ground attack aircraft to the Persian Gulf.

Pertinently, there have been a series of incidents of tanker seizures in the strategic water body in recent months by Iranian Naval Forces.

In response to the announcement of additional military deployment, Iran's top military commander, Abdolrahim Mousavi, on Monday said Iran "reserves the right to make the necessary deterrent arrangements in compliance with the rules and regulations of international law."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, also said the country's military is "monitoring with sensitivity any illegal and unconstructive act that affects the security of the region."

The heightened tensions come as Tehran and Washington have been recently engaged in indirect talks mediated by Oman and Qatar to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and exchange prisoners.

