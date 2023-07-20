Portuguese / English

Iran says Oman presented some initiatives for revival of nuclear pact

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi hold a joint press conference after their bilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran on July 17, 2023. [Haydar Şahin - Anadolu Agency]
Iran's Foreign Minister claims there are 'initiatives' being discussed in the nuclear negotiations following discussions with his Omani counterpart in Tehran, Iran International reports.

According to the report, the primary objective of Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi's visit was to deliberate the JCPOA and further explore the 'initiatives' put forth by the Omani side, in pursuit of resolving the nuclear agreement's impasse, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

The unanticipated visit of Oman's senior diplomat sparked media speculation regarding the fate of the JCPOA revival talks, the report added.

Since 2016, Oman has played a crucial role as a mediator between Iran and the United States in the nuclear negotiations, exemplified by the recent indirect talks reported between Tehran and Washington in Oman.

