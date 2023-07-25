Saudi offers French striker Mbappe $330m to join Al-Hilal

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Football Club has made history by offering a record €300 million ($332 million) to French striker and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Captain, Kylian Mbappe.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano said if the deal is concluded, Mbappe will become the most expensive player in football history.

According to several press reports, Al-Hilal offered Mbappe a world record salary, making him the highest paid football player. The Saudi offer is for one season only, after which the player will be free to decide his future.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who works for the French RMC Sports, Al-Hilal is offering Mbappe €400 million ($441.7 million) over two seasons.

Mbappe has informed PSG that he does not intend to extend his contract with the team. The global superstar is going through a difficult period after PSG excluded him from its preparatory tour in Japan before the start of the new 2023-2024 season, with an offer for sale.

Mbappe is champion of the 2018 World Cup and runner-up of the 2022 World Cup, in which he was crowned top scorer.

