190 varieties of roses grown in central Turkiye to commemorate Rumi

In Turkiye's central Konya province, flower producers are growing 190 varieties of roses to commemorate the 750th anniversary of the passing of Mevlana Jalaluddin Al-Rumi – better known in the West as Rumi – a 13th-century mystic, poet and philosopher, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 14,000 square meters of land (nearly 150,700 square feet) in Konya's town of Karatay have been used to grow the flowers, which is frequently mentioned in the works of Rumi, Hasan Kilca, the town's mayor, told Anadolu.

Noting that people from all over the world visit Konya to pay their respects to Rumi, Mayor Kilca said: "Roses are frequently mentioned in Rumi's works. That's why we dedicated this garden to him on the 750th anniversary of his passing. "

Kilca said that the garden, the Mevlana Rose Garden, was named after the legendary mystic.

Ten days of commemoration ceremonies will be held in Konya, where Rumi is buried, with the participation of scores of local and foreign guests.

The passing of Rumi on 17 December, 1273, is known as Seb-i Arus – or the wedding night, a reference to Rumi's reunion with God.

