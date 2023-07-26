Gaza: drug dealers sentenced to death

Two drug dealers were sentenced to death and several others were given life in prison by the Appeal and Military Courts in the enclave on Tuesday.

The Court of Appeal announced that it had issued 14 sentences against drug dealers. They range from two years to life in prison, as well as one death sentence. All of the sentences were issued in the presence of the criminals.

Meanwhile, the Military Court said that it issued 18 sentences. Lengthy terms of imprisonment and a death sentence were handed down, with some defendants being acquitted. All of the sentences, said the court, are subject to appeal.

