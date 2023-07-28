At UN Security Council, China seeks end to 'cycle of violence' in Palestine

Expressing concern over the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, China has called for an end to "the cycle of violence" in Palestine, state media reported, Anadolu Agency reports.

Pointing out Israel's recent military operation in Jenin, Zhang Jun, Beijing's top diplomat at the UN, said: "China condemns all violence against civilians in the Occupied Territories, and calls on all parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint, and avoid any unilateral actions that may aggravate tension."

"The occupying party should earnestly fulfil its obligations under international law to prevent excessive use of force by the military and police, and prevent violations of the personal and property safety of the people in the Occupied Territories," he told a UNSC briefing on Palestine on Thursday.

"Palestine and Israel are neighbours who cannot be moved away," Zhang said, urging "a clear-cut stand" to "break the cycle of violence and seek common security."

Calling for efforts to advance a two-state solution, the Chinese Ambassador said: "Religious holy sites are related to the religious feelings of believers. We call for the preservation of the historical status quo of religious holy sites in Jerusalem, respect for Jordan's jurisdiction and avoid provocation and incitement."

"There should be no double standards in the implementation of international law," he added.

In June, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, in Beijing, and expressed readiness to play a "positive role" in achieving internal reconciliation in Palestine and holding peace talks with Israel.

"The fundamental solution lies in the establishment of an independent state of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital," Xi said.

