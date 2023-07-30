Portuguese / English

Bomb attack, fire cause electricity disruptions in Baghdad, southern Iraq

July 30, 2023 at 9:55 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Electrical wires hang between buildings in a street in Iraq's capital Baghdad on July 13, 2023 [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said Sunday that there has been a power outage for more than 24 hours in Baghdad and southern cities, reports Anadolu Agency.

It said the electricity supply was disrupted because of a bomb attack on a power line.

Meanwhile, a fire that occurred at a significant power plant caused an electricity outage in southern provinces.

Residents in the region are relying on neighborhood generators for electricity, but in many areas, the power service has been unavailable for more than 24 hours.

