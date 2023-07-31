Kuwait raises army enlistment age to 55

Kuwait yesterday raised the age of army enlistment to 55, while lifting limits of those wishing to re-volunteer in the military, KUNA reports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued the decision in accordance with the controls decided by the Presidency of the General Staff of the Army, the official news agency reported.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the decision comes to provide an opportunity for the largest number of people to re-volunteer in the military, with the aim of benefiting from their scientific and field expertise to improve the level of readiness in all sectors of the Kuwaiti army.

Earlier this year, the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah instructed military personnel to keep vigilant and execute drills to upgrade their preparedness.