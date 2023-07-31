Portuguese / English

Norway signs carbon capture deal with Saudi Aramco

July 31, 2023 at 6:03 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Norway, Saudi Arabia
Attendees arrive for the Saudi Aramco news conference announcing its IPO at the company's headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 [Mohammed Al-Nemer/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
 July 31, 2023 at 6:03 pm

Norwegian Carbon Capture Company said it has joined hands with Saudi oil giant, Aramco, to explore partnership opportunities to deploy carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and industrial modularisation in Saudi Arabia, Trade Arabia reports.

According to the report, the MoU is expected to focus on carbon emissions reduction and removal through CCUS from industries and energy solutions by offering modular carbon capture plants and aftermarket services.

"We are pleased to announce this opportunity with Aramco that aims to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's Net Zero 2060 ambition," said Aker Carbon Capture CEO, Egil Fagerland, after signing the two-year deal with Aramco Executive Vice President (Technical Services), Ahmad Al Sa'adi.

Through the Middle East Green Initiative, the region aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 670 million tonnes per year.

