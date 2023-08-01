Portuguese / English

23 Sudanese defect from RSF to join the army

August 1, 2023 at 8:14 am | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council and Commander-In-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan salutes during the ceremony held at the Friendship Congress and Meeting Hall in Khartoum, Sudan on December 05, 2022. [Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency]
The Sudanese Army said in a statement yesterday that the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a decree admitting 23 officers that have defected from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the Sudanese Armed Forces, Anadolu Agency reported.

The 23 officers' military ranks range from the rank of colonel to the rank of lieutenant.

Since mid-April, the army and the Rapid Support Forces have engaged in military clashes that a series of truces failed to stop, leaving more than 3,000 dead and about three million displaced persons and refugees inside and outside the country, according to the United Nations. Most of the victims of the conflict are Sudanese civilians.

