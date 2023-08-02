One injured during shooting at Swedish Consulate in Turkiye's Izmir

A Turkish woman employee was seriously wounded in an armed attack on Tuesday at Sweden's honorary Consulate in the western province of Izmir, local Turkish media, NTV news reports.

According to the report, the local governor's office said the attack was carried out by a "mentally disabled" person with a gun in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT.

The attack took place outside Sweden's honorary Consulate.

The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition, it added.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry's press service in Stockholm confirmed the attack and said in an email to AFP that it was "in close contact" with the general Consulate in Istanbul which was, in turn, in contact with the honorary Consulate in Izmir.

Last month, tensions have flared between Sweden and Muslim countries following several protests involving public desecrations of the Quran — including setting pages alight.

READ: Sweden bid, F-16s and war mediation