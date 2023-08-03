Portuguese / English

Cooling off in Iraq's scorching heat

Water jets are being used to help people cool down as summer temperatures hit over 50 degrees Celsius in Iraq
August 3, 2023 at 10:37 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
Iraqis are trying to cool off with “water-spraying fans” placed on the roadside on summer days when the air temperature reaches 50 degrees in the capital, Baghdad, where high temperatures are effective, on August 01, 2023 [Murtadha alsudani/Anadolu Agency]
READ: Daily wagers in Iraq endure 50 degrees of heat to make ends meet

