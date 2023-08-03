Turkiye provides over 2,000 prefabricated homes to earthquake victims

Turkish citizens in the southern province of Hatay received more than 2,000 prefabricated homes from the Turkish Religious Endowment in cooperation with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DiTib), Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

The prefabricated house installations were carried out under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) in coordination with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Citizens from four affected areas in the province of Hatay received their prefabricated homes, with the number of houses handed over so far amounting to 2,023.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 struck southern Turkiye in February and were followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, leaving thousands dead and massive destruction.

