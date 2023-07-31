UNICEF, Netflix to establish youth centre for quake victims in Turkiye

UNICEF and Netflix will jointly establish a youth centre in the Nurdagi district of Turkiye's south-eastern province of Gaziantep, which was affected severely by the 6 February devastating twin earthquakes Anadolu Agency reports.

Around 13 million people and 11 provinces in the country were hit by the magnitude 7.7 and magnitude 7.6 earthquakes, centred in southern Kahramanmaras province, in February.

The youth centre will aim to improve the lives of young persons affected by the quakes, reintegrate them into social life and help them realise their potential, UNICEF said on Monday.

At this centre, UNICEF will offer a special six-month training program that will enable young people to acquire new competencies and improve their social skills.

READ: UAE says it operated 260 aid flights to quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

The centre, with a capacity of over 1,000 persons, will also provide a variety of youth-friendly activities and social interaction opportunities.

Netflix, on the other hand, will provide the film and documentary content to be screened at the centre, organised workshops to develop the creative abilities of young people, and offer mentorship, in addition to financing.

Paolo Marchi, Turkiye's representative at UNICEF, said the 6 February earthquakes caused an unprecedented tragedy for several young people in Turkiye.

Since the first day, UNICEF has been working to provide humanitarian aid to children and youth affected by the earthquakes, he said.

Through cooperation with Netflix, UNICEF will continue to support the youth in the earthquake-affected Nurdagi region and help them acquire creative skills that are critical to their development, he added.

READ: +1 Street home to Turkiye's earthquake victims with Down syndrome