Germany inks $30m deal to support UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) yesterday announced that it has signed three agreements with Germany worth €28 million ( $30.6 million) to support Palestinian refugees, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency said the three agreements were signed by the German Development Bank (KfW).

"The German government will continue to support Palestine refugees across the region," said Oliver Owcza, head of the German Representative Office in Ramallah.

"The new agreements will make a significant contribution to improving living conditions in the Palestine refugee camps," he added.

He pointed out that "the agreements will enable UNRWA to invest in camp infrastructure and modernise its service delivery system. This would make UNRWA services more efficient and accessible to Palestine refugees."

"This funding will improve infrastructure in Palestine refugee camps in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, and support the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of social, economic and environmental infrastructure," UNRWA said.

"The third agreement will provide 12 million euros to the second phase of the current digital transformation program in health and education," it added.

For years, UNRWA has been suffering from major financial crises that have led to a decline in its ability to provide services to Palestinian refugees.

Last June, it warned that its services would be at risk, starting September, if the needed funding is not secured.