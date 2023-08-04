Portuguese / English

Kremlin disbelieves US promise to safeguard its food exports if it returns to grain deal - RIA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the Launch of the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the Department of State in Washington D.C., United States on August 1, 2023 [Celal Güneş/Anadolu Agency]
Russia does not believe a US promise that Washington will help ensure Moscow can freely export food if it returns to the Black Sea grain deal, state news agency, RIA, quoted the Kremlin as saying on Friday, Reuters reports.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told reporters on Thursday: "In the event of return to the agreement, of course, we'll continue to do whatever is necessary to make sure that everyone can export their food and food products freely and safely to include Russia."

Russia, last month, quit the agreement that had allowed Ukraine to ship food from its Black Sea ports, complaining about obstacles to its own exports of food and fertiliser.

