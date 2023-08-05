Russia accuses Idlib factions of intensifying weapons, drones production

Russia has claimed that the opposition factions in Idlib recently intensified the production of weapons and drones.

Deputy Head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre Rear Admiral Vadim Kolet stated that Russia: "Will not allow any acts of incitement against the Russian military."

Kolet claimed that the leadership of the Russian armed forces group in Syria is ready to take the most decisive measures to protect the lives of Syrians from Russian and Syrian civilians and military.

READ: UN urged to help unblock Russia fertiliser stuck in Europe

He pointed out that the opposition factions are conducting active recruitment operations, calling on their leaders to: "Reject any acts of incitement and follow the path for a peaceful settlement of the conflict."

On Thursday, Kolet expressed: "Russia is deeply concerned about information indicating the preparation of terrorist attacks against the Russian armed forces' targets and patrols in Syria. Data indicates that the Al-Nusra Front group (Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham) is actively preparing suicide bombers whose mission is to carry out attacks against targets and patrols belonging to the Russian army and regime forces."

Kolet pointed out that the Russian side is greatly concerned about this, adding that the Russian forces will take the most decisive measures against the planners of the attacks.

READ: Syrian detained in Germany on suspicion of crimes against humanity