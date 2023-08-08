Israel settlers protest building Palestinian homes in West Bank

Dozens of Israeli Jewish settlers yesterday gathered to protest against the construction of Palestinian homes east of the illegal Jewish-only settlement of Gush Etzion, Akka news website reported.

According to Israel Hayom, Palestinians had permission from the Israeli occupation authorities to build five homes in the area.

Gush Etzion is a group of illegal Jewish-only settlements located south of Jerusalem, between the occupied West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Hebron. It is home to about 40,000 illegal Israeli Jewish setters

The settlers highlighted an expected alleged threat on their life if Palestinians reside in the area.

More than 670,000 illegal Israeli Jewish settlers live in illegal Jewish-only settlements built in the occupied West Bank.

